Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Mamata Banerjee Declares 'Prakash Purab' as Sectional Holiday in West Bengal

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee declared the 'Prakash Purab' of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji as a sectional holiday for all state government employees in West Bengal.

Isha Bhandari
Image:Agency
West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee actively participated in the 357th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, celebrated at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kolkata on Wednesday. 

In a significant announcement during the event, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo declared the 'Prakash Purab' of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji as a sectional holiday for all state government employees in West Bengal.

Expressing her joy and respect for the Sikh community, Banerjee took to social media, posting, “Glad to announce that henceforth the 'Prakash Purab' of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji will be a sectional holiday for all state government employees, teachers, panchayat and municipal employees, state boards, corporations, and undertakings employees, etc. of West Bengal belonging to the Sikh community. This is our tribute to the brave Guruji who keeps on inspiring us.”

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

