Updated March 9th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Election Campaign with 'Jana Garjan Sabha Rally' in Kolkata on Sunday

The Trinamool Congress is all set to launch its Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Lok Sabha Campaign with 'Jana Garjan Sabha Rally' in Kolkata on March 10
Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Lok Sabha Campaign with 'Jana Garjan Sabha Rally' in Kolkata on March 10 | Image:Mamata Banerjee
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is all set to launch its Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday, March 10, at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds, where party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to galvanise supporters and set the tone for the upcoming elections. Christened 'Jana Garjan Sabha', the mega event will feature three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Mamata Banerjee and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centrestage as the main speakers.

The rally's overarching theme revolves around the alleged withholding of the state's financial dues by the central government, a contentious issue that has dominated state politics for the past two years.

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders are expected to flock from different districts to hear their beloved leader, affectionately called 'Didi'.

"We are organising a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds after a long time. It is going to be a historic event. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message which we will take to every nook and corner of West Bengal and ensure the defeat of the BJP in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state," TMC leader Firhad Hakim said.

Ahead of the rally, Abhishek Banerjee personally inspected the venue on Saturday evening as party insiders predicted a massive turnout, ranging from six to eight lakh.

The TMC's mega rally at Maidan, also known as Brigade Parade Grounds, a historic site initially established as a parade ground during the British colonial era, holds significance as this is the party's first large-scale gathering at Maidan since the January 2019 opposition meeting, where leaders from 19 opposition parties joined forces in a display of solidarity.

Despite its well-entrenched grassroots organisation, TMC's tally dropped to 22 seats from 34 in 2019, whereas BJP clocked an impressive performance by clinching 18 seats in the state.

Sources within the TMC suggested the possibility of significant defections from other political parties, particularly the BJP, which has seen eight MLAs and two MPs crossing over to the ruling party in the state since the 2021 assembly polls.

In a departure from conventional rally setups, the Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches. The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots.

Meanwhile, the BJP has derided the TMC's rally, branding it as the party's "farewell rally". Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari disparaged TMC's leaders as "goons and corrupt," predicting their "impending downfall".

In a countermove, the BJP plans to hold a rally in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

