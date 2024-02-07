English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Miffed by Congress' 'hypocrisy' in UP, SP Raises Strong Objection Ahead of Seat-Sharing Talks

Even before zeroing in on the seats, Congress has angered Akhilesh Yadav's party by planning to field SP turncoats as candidates.

Digital Desk
Madhya Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav & Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Fresh fight has erupted between the Grand Old Party and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the seat-sharing talks for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Even before zeroing in on the seats, Congress has angered Akhilesh Yadav's party by planning to field SP turncoats as candidates. After Congress wanted SP turncoats like Imran Masood and Ravi Verma to contest from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur seats, SP raised strong objection, clearly miffed by Congress' hypocrisy.

Akhilesh, in a recent interview with an online news platform, had expressed interest in providing more seats to Congress in UP than what other INDI allies have offered in states like West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Delhi. However, the recent development might further complicate seat-sharing talks in a key state like UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats. Two months back, Akhilesh was upset with the statements made by then-Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath over seat sharing in the MP Assembly polls.

Advertisement

After BJP handed out a drubbing to Congress in the Assembly elections in 2023, Akhilesh lashed out at Congress' inability to come to an agreement over seat-sharing ahead of the elections in MP, where SP enjoys a considerable OBC votebank. “If the Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, the SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now, after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections on a national level," Yadav was quoted as saying.

“If the Congress continues to behave like this, then who will trust them? If we fight with confusion in mind against the BJP, then we won't succeed," Akhilesh had further added. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement