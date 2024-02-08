Advertisement

Mumbai: Former Union Minister Milind Deora officially joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday, just hours after exiting from the Congress party. In a press conference held around 3:00 PM, Deora announced his official entry into the Shiv Sena.

Prior to the press briefing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already extended an invitation for him to join the Shiv Sena. "I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Shinde said.

Following his resignation, Deora proceeded to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, where he shared his perspective on the situation with reporters. He expressed, "I am walking on the path of development. Thank you." Sources indicate that Shiv Sena MLA Sada Saravankar was expected to accompany Deora during his temple visit. After paying respects to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Deora visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence at Varsha Bungalow around 1:30.

Why did Milind Deora leave the Grand Old Party?

The rift between Deora and Congress reportedly stemmed from disagreements during seat-sharing talks with the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena. Sources suggest that Deora's traditional seat in South Mumbai was offered to the Uddhav faction as part of the seat-sharing deal.

This development comes at a crucial time for Congress, as their seat-sharing talks with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra faced challenges. In the Lok Sabha elections, both parties are expected to contest from 20 seats each.