English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

BREAKING: Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena Hours After Quitting Congress

Deora left the Grand Old Party due to a seat-sharing disagreement with the UBT faction, involving the allocation of his traditional seat in South Mumbai.

Digital Desk
Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena hours after quitting Congress.
Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena hours after quitting Congress. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Former Union Minister Milind Deora officially joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday, just hours after exiting from the Congress party. In a press conference held around 3:00 PM, Deora announced his official entry into the Shiv Sena. 

Prior to the press briefing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already extended an invitation for him to join the Shiv Sena. "I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Shinde said.

Advertisement

Following his resignation, Deora proceeded to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, where he shared his perspective on the situation with reporters. He expressed, "I am walking on the path of development. Thank you." Sources indicate that Shiv Sena MLA Sada Saravankar was expected to accompany Deora during his temple visit. After paying respects to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Deora visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence at Varsha Bungalow around 1:30.

Why did Milind Deora leave the Grand Old Party?

The rift between Deora and Congress reportedly stemmed from disagreements during seat-sharing talks with the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena. Sources suggest that Deora's traditional seat in South Mumbai was offered to the Uddhav faction as part of the seat-sharing deal.

This development comes at a crucial time for Congress, as their seat-sharing talks with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra faced challenges. In the Lok Sabha elections, both parties are expected to contest from 20 seats each.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement