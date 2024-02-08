Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid speculations over joining Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, former Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai Milind Deora on Sunday has resigned from the Congress party, ending his family’s 55-year-old relationship with the grand old party.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia , ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” Milind Deora posted on X.

Milind Deora to Join Shiv Sena: Sources

Sources have told Republic that Milind Deora is likely to join Shinde faction any time today afternoon. Deora is supposed to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at 1.30 pm at his official CM bungalow. Deora is likely to officially join Shiv Sena at 2 pm.

Milind Deora in Talks with Eknath Shinde 's Shiv Sena

On Saturday, reports had emerged that former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora is in talks with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, raising speculation of him joining the NDA ally. Unhappiness over seat sharing deal with the Uddhav faction regarding the South Mumbai seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is being seen as the biggest reason behind this decision.

Interestingly, the Congress has had fruitful discussion on seat-sharing only with the Thackeray faction in Maharashtra so far. Both the parties have agreed to share 20 seats each. However, that might have ruffled a few feathers within the Congress state unit. According to sources, Deora, who has traditionally fought from South Mumbai, was miffed as his seat was being given away to the Uddhav Faction.

However, later in the evening the former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet had dismissed the rumours about his potential departure from the party to join Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership. While expressing discontent over Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora previously represented, he informed reporters that he is currently in discussions with his supporters. When asked about potential plans, he stated, "I am listening to my supporters... Haven't taken a decision yet."

Regarding media reports suggesting his departure to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Deora clarified, “These are rumours.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group had asserted its right to contest the Mumbai South constituency in the upcoming general elections, causing dissatisfaction for Deora. In a video statement released the previous Sunday, Deora warned that if such claims by an 'alliance partner' persisted, the Congress might announce candidates for seats. He emphasised that formal talks on seat-sharing within the alliance were yet to conclude.

Congress Plays Blame Game

Blaming the BJP, Congress' Jairam Ramesh on Milind Deora's resignation said, “Timing of the announcement of his departure from party is clearly determined by PM Modi.”

