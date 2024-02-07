Advertisement

Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is inspired by Lord Ram’s principles of governance with honesty and urged people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, stressing that it will be an inspiration to remove poverty from their lives. The PM said putting India on the list of Top 3 global economies is a ‘Modi Guarantee’ and he will fulfil it with people’s blessing in his third term.

“Modi’s guarantee means ‘guarantee puri hone ki guarantee’. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment,” he said.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Solapur after laying the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the state.

With a few months to go before the Lok Sabha polls, this was the PM’s second visit to the state in one week.

“Putting India on the list of top three global economies is a Modi guarantee and I will achieve the goal with your blessings in my third term,” he said.

PM Modi also dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister dedicated 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers and drivers.

He also kickstarted the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

In a choked voice, the prime minister said he wished he had had the opportunity to stay in such houses when he was young. “Happiness comes when people's dreams come true. Their blessings are my biggest investment,” he said.

PM urges people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22

Urging people, who got the houses, to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, when the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held, Modi said it will be an inspiration to eradicate poverty from their lives.

“Lord Ram did the work that made his people happy. My government is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the poor. We launched schemes to mitigate their hardships,” he said, adding that the role of middlemen has been completely eradicated in his government’s welfare schemes.

Modi said homes and toilets have been constructed in 10 years as the lack of these amenities was insulting to the poor, especially women.

“We have constructed more than 10 crore toilets which is Modi’s ‘Izzat ki guarantee’ for women and provided more than four crore pucca houses so far,” he said.

Welfare of the poor and dignity of labour has been his government’s focus, the PM said.

Making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) is crucial for turning it into ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), he said, appealing to people to dream big. “Your dream is my pledge and this is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Modi said ‘Garibi Hatao’ was just a slogan earlier because schemes did not reach beneficiaries. Recalling the slogan “aadhi roti khayenge…” from the past, the PM said that under “Modi guarantee, you will eat full roti”.

Modi said the “niyat” (intent), niti (policy) and nishtha (commitment) of the previous government were not clear, but the niyat of his government is “clear”, while niti is meant to empower people and nishtha is towards the nation.

In the last 10 years, Modi said, the government has deposited Rs 30 lakh crore into bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes via direct transfer. He said 25 crore people have come out of the BPL (below poverty line) list in the past ten years.

In the next five years, he said, there is a need to empower the 25 crore population that fought against all odds to come out of poverty.

Modi said the prevailing atmosphere in the country is “very divine” and full of devotion as the historic moment of ‘pran pratishtha’ of Lord Ram in his majestic temple will happen on January 22.

“The pain of worshipping Lord Ram in a tent for several years will go away,” he said, adding that he has been busy following all rituals ahead of the consecration at present.

“I will go to Ayodhya with your blessings. My rituals began in Nashik in the Panchavati area where Lord Ram spent some years. Today in Solapur, poor people are their own homes. My happiness knows no bounds,” he said and chanted “Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai”.

During his Nashik visit last Friday, Modi had offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, in the city and taken part in ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’ and played cymbals at the shrine.

Modi also highlighted close ties between Ahmedabad and Solapur. He said he has had food with the Padmashali community hailing from Solapur and living in Ahmedabad.

“The jackets that you see on me are sent to me by a friend from Solapur,” he said.

Responding to a comment from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who said earlier that Maharashtra’s stature has grown because of Modi, the PM said, “It is soothing to hear this as a politician. But Maharashtra’s stature has grown because of its people and the progressive government in the state.” Modi's BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are ruling partners in Maharashtra.

Modi said his government has helped the poor and deprived sections of society get bank loans through the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which supports artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

“For the creation of ‘Viksit Bharat’, there is a need for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Hence my government is helping MSMEs,” he said.