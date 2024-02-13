Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan Bursts With Laughter as Devendra Fadnavis Corrects Him in Viral Blooper | Watch

The unintended hilarity occurred in Mumbai as former-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan started addressing the event after joining the BJP.

Abhishek Tiwari
Former-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP
Former-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joined BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis correcting former-Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP after remaining in the Congress for around 38 years, at a press conference led to an unintended hilarity leaving everyone burst with laughter. The funny gesture by Fadnavis to immediately correct Chavan after he mistakenly addressed Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as Mumbai Congress chief, triggered a laughter at the event. Ashok Chavan too bursted out laughing after he realised his error.

The rib-tickling incident took place in Mumbai as the former-Maharashtra CM took the mic to address as he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. He was immediately alerted by Devendra Fadnavis, as he started by saying, 'I thank Mumbai Congress president Ashish Shelar…"

Ashok Chavan officially joined BJP on Tuesday

Following the incident, Chavan, at the event, turned to be the center of amusement as his slip of tongue prompted laughter among the BJP leaders and supporters present at the event to welcome him. Bursting with laughter after the incident, the BJP supporters loudly welcomed him to the party fold.

Ashok Chavan too immediately acknowledged his mistake with an apology saying, "I have just joined the BJP. Hence, the mistake happened. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress."

"It is my first press conference in the BJP office, please understand," he said.

He further added, "I was sincere with Congress when with them. Now, I will ensure the BJP will be victorious in my belt, be it Lok Sabha or state elections. Don't want to comment against anyone in the party, I belonged to for so many years."

Chavan extended his gratitude to Devendra Fadnavis

Chavan even extended his gratitude to DyCM Fadnavis, saying he had always been helpful to the development of his region and constituency.

"It is the culture of Maharashtra that only targeting our political opponents is not the way of politics. We have always been together for the betterment of the state. We have a legacy of stalwart politicians who worked for the development of our state," the former-Maharashtra chief minister said.

"No one has asked me to join the BJP, it is my personal decision. The circumstances were such that I had to take this decision for inclusive growth under the leadership of PM Modi," Chavan added.

Former Congress MLC Amar Rajurkar also joined the BJP.
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

