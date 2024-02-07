Advertisement

Lucknow: As the political future in Bihar remains uncertain, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Nitish Kumar could have been Prime Minister had he remained in the INDI alliance, according to local reports. The SP chief's remark has raised eyebrows as sources have revealed that Nitish's party JDU is slated to re-join the NDA on Sunday. As per sources, Nitish will be sworn as the Bihar Chief Minister once again, but this time with the NDA.

Seeking clarity from Nitish Congress' Prem Chand Mishra said, "There is a state of confusion. We also want the CM to come forward and clear the air. Congress believes Nitish Kumar is the CM and an important part of the alliance. If anything happens, then we will see. Lots of discussions are happening already. Our focus is on Nyay Yatra. We are also monitoring this situation." Amid reports of ten Congress MLAs reaching out to BJP in Bihar, Mishra said, "We are discussing with our MLAs. There are many rumours against the Congress party. Our MLAs are with us only."

Advertisement

Things have taken a turn for the worse since Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's now-deleted tweet targeting Nitish miffed the Bihar Chief Minister. In her three tweets, Rohini had taken an apparent jibe at Nitish, without directly naming him, at the latter's remark over dynastic politics at an event celebrating Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary. Nitish is also not happy about the absence of a clear strategy for seat-sharing in Bihar for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The talks among Congress, JDU and RJD have remained inconclusive since the past two weeks.