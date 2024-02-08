Nitish Kumar Vows to Create 10 Lakh Govt Jobs in Bihar, Says Will Exceed the Target

The announcement was reportedly made as per direct guidance from JD-U chief Nitish Kumar. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a function organized for the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, announced his government's commitment to not only achieving but exceeding the target of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state.

Speaking at the event, Kumar highlighted that 96,823 newly recruited teachers received their appointment letters across all district headquarters in the state on the same day.

Advertisement

He expressed optimism, stating, "We will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths of the state. Let me make it very clear that we will not just achieve the target but exceed it... the state government is working in that direction."

The Chief Minister noted that his government has already provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh individuals in Bihar.

Advertisement

Additionally, he mentioned the creation of five lakh employment opportunities for the state's youth. Furthermore, around 3.68 lakh contractual teachers are expected to attain government employee status after successfully clearing competency examinations.

Since the formation of the Grand Alliance government in August 2022, Kumar has been committed to generating substantial employment opportunities.

Advertisement

He reiterated his dedication to this cause, emphasizing the distribution of appointment letters to over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers in the last 70 days.

Kumar commended the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for efficiently conducting the recruitment process, highlighting the smooth progress in hiring teachers.