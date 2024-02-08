Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Nitish Kumar Vows to Create 10 Lakh Govt Jobs in Bihar, Says Will Exceed the Target

Nitish Kumar highlighted that 96,823 newly recruited teachers received their appointment letters across all district headquarters in the state on the same day.

Isha Bhandari
JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
The announcement was reportedly made as per direct guidance from JD-U chief Nitish Kumar. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a function organized for the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, announced his government's commitment to not only achieving but exceeding the target of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state.

Speaking at the event, Kumar highlighted  that 96,823 newly recruited teachers received their appointment letters across all district headquarters in the state on the same day. 

Advertisement

He expressed optimism, stating, "We will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths of the state. Let me make it very clear that we will not just achieve the target but exceed it... the state government is working in that direction."

The Chief Minister noted that his government has already provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh individuals in Bihar. 

Advertisement

Additionally, he mentioned the creation of five lakh employment opportunities for the state's youth. Furthermore, around 3.68 lakh contractual teachers are expected to attain government employee status after successfully clearing competency examinations.

Since the formation of the Grand Alliance government in August 2022, Kumar has been committed to generating substantial employment opportunities. 

Advertisement

He reiterated his dedication to this cause, emphasizing the distribution of appointment letters to over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers in the last 70 days.

Kumar commended the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for efficiently conducting the recruitment process, highlighting the smooth progress in hiring teachers. 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement