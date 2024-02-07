'Nitish’s Conduct Not Good for Democracy': Arvind Kejriwal

Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday offered a measured critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to sever ties with the Congress-led INDI bloc and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), causing a seismic shift in Bihar's political landscape ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kejriwal, a member of the bloc through his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeled Nitish Kumar's move as "wrong" and expressed concerns about its impact on democracy.

Arvind Kejriwal stated, "I feel this is wrong... he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy."

Despite Rebuke, Kejriwal Remains Optimistic About INDI Bloc’s Unity in Bihar

Despite the rebuke, Kejriwal remained optimistic about INDI's chances in Bihar during the Lok Sabha election scheduled for April/May.

The Delhi Chief Minister highlighted the potential loss for the BJP-led alliance (NDA) due to Kumar's defection, emphasizing the potential benefits for the INDI bloc.

Kejriwal's comments gain significance considering the ongoing squabble between AAP and Congress over Lok Sabha seat division in Delhi and Punjab.

Reflecting on Nitish Kumar's earlier engagement with the INDI bloc, Kejriwal noted their meeting in May last year when Nitish Kumar was seeking opposition leaders' support for the bloc.

The INDI bloc, aimed at uniting the opposition against the BJP, faced setbacks during Assembly polls in November, including in key states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.