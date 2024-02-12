Advertisement

Jammu: In a significant development for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, top Pahari leaders are likely to join the saffron party, Republic has learnt. The development comes days after the Centre announced decision to grant reservation to the Pahari community under the Scheduled Tribe category, a move that has bolstered the community's political clout and opened new avenues for representation.

Although the talks are still in advance stages, reports suggest that the leaders might start joining the party as early as within 24 hours from now. “Some leaders are already in the national capital while some are on their way, and will join the party very soon as talks are in advanced stages,” at least three sources in the BJP confirmed to Republic.

Advertisement

Information accessed by Republic suggests that leaders from the National Conference, the Congress, and the People's Conference have started discussions with the BJP, seeking to align themselves with the party's growing influence. "Among the key figures engaged in final-stage negotiations are former NC leader Rafiq Shah, former People's Conference leader Raja Aijaz Ali Khan, Former MLC Mushtaq Bukahri, Former NC leader Shenaz Ganaie, and a senior Congress leader, indicating a significant realignment of political forces in the Pahari region," the sources revealed.

The development comes days after the Parliament passed the bill granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill, 2023 bill also adds the Gadda Brahman, the Paddari Tribe, and the Koli communities to the ST list of Jammu and Kashmir.