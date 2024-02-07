Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

'Picnic Organized Under Guise of Justice': AAP Leader Naresh Balyan's Veiled Jibe at Congress Yatra

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress' 'Nyay Yatra’, Balyan wrote in a now-deleted post on ‘X’, “Under the guise of a Justice Journey, a picnic is being organized”.

Kriti Dhingra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Taking a veiled jibe at Congress' 'Nyay Yatra’, Balyan wrote in a now-deleted post on ‘X’, “Under the guise of a Justice Journey, a picnic is being organized”. | Image:X [File photo]
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the political landscape in the country is witnessing dramatic shifts in the run up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naresh Balyan on Friday took a veiled jibe at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, as he wrote in a now-deleted post on ‘X’, that “Now, under the guise of a ‘Justice Journey’, a picnic is being organized at a time when the countdown to the [general] elections is underway”. 

Balyan, who was quick in retracting his social media post, had mentioned, “The first three months were marked by a refusal to hold meetings within the INDI Alliance, citing the ongoing elections in five states. However, as soon as the election results for the five states were announced, on that very day, the announcement of the formation of the INDI Coalition was made”.

Advertisement

“Following this, a brief meeting was held which concluded as soon as tea and coffee were served,” the Delhi MLA's now-deleted post stated.

'[Congress] Party Seems to Be Gearing up for the 3024 Elections'

In an indirect attack on the Congress, Balyan, who is also the Chairman at DDC South Delhi, further went on to say, “The party, proclaiming itself as a major political force, seems to be gearing up for the 3024 elections [instead]”.  

“Under the pretext of a storehouse of love, the Opposition is being systematically eliminated”, the Chairman of the Environment Committee in New Delhi, wrote on ‘X’, as he went on to question, “Who are the architects of this strategy?”

Advertisement

Balyan's remarks come amid a seemingly-widening rift within the INDI alliance over seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls even as the Congress is expressing confidence in the opposition unity with its leaders asserting that a "way forward" will be found as the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra entered West Bengal from Assam yesterday – just a day after WB Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the decision to go solo in the upcoming polls, with Bengal's ruling party blaming the Congress for the stalemate.

After conducting a roadshow in Cooch Behar, Rahul Gandhi departed for New Delhi as the Yatra took a scheduled two-day break, while it proceeded to Falakata in Alipurduar for a halt.

Advertisement

In Cooch Behar, TMC activists in the state protested just 500 metres away from the venue of the Yatra, which is set to navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal before entering Bihar on January 29. 

Addressing reporters in Cooch Behar, Rahul Gandhi  stated, "The word 'Nyay' (justice) has been attached to the yatra because injustice is prevailing across the country. The INDI bloc will unitedly fight against injustice across the country." 

Advertisement

It is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda, passing through Murshidabad –  both Congress stronghold districts – before leaving the state on February 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraArvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

21 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement