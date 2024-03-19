Advertisement

Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering former BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, 54, who was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Salem in 2013.

Addressing a public rally in Salem, the Prime MInister said, “I remember Auditor Ramesh. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay homage to him."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as he remembers Former State BJP president late K.N. Lakshmanan & his contribution towards the expansion of BJP in the state. pic.twitter.com/7ZN4m3MbQx — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Ramesh was hacked to death by an unknown gang inside the compound of his house in Maravaneri area in Salem town in July, 2013.

"He was out meeting party workers and had returned home around 10pm. The assailants, who were hiding inside the compound of his house, attacked him. He received severe injuries on his neck and head and succumbed on the spot," said R P Gopinath, Salem district general secretary, BJP.

Ramesh, twice the general secretary of state BJP, has the widely-acclaimed reputation to be a Hindutva hardliner. When the NDA held office at Centre, he was appointed trustee of Chennai Port Trust.

His brother, Seshadri, was the ABVP national secretary. Ramesh was also appointed official party spokesperson for the state a week before his murder. He had earlier faced series of attacks, but escaped them all unhurt. His car was torched in 2011 by a group of miscreants in an alleged effort of murder.