×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

PM Modi Breaks Down Remembering BJP Leader Ramesh Murdered in Salem in 2013

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering former BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, 54, who was hacked to death.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering former BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, 54, who was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Salem in 2013. 

Addressing a public rally in Salem, the Prime MInister said, “I remember Auditor Ramesh. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay homage to him." 

Advertisement

Ramesh was hacked to death by an unknown gang inside the compound of his house in Maravaneri area in Salem town in July, 2013. 

Advertisement

"He was out meeting party workers and had returned home around 10pm. The assailants, who were hiding inside the compound of his house, attacked him. He received severe injuries on his neck and head and succumbed on the spot," said R P Gopinath, Salem district general secretary, BJP.

Ramesh, twice the general secretary of state BJP, has the widely-acclaimed reputation to be a Hindutva hardliner. When the NDA held office at Centre, he was appointed trustee of Chennai Port Trust. 

Advertisement

His brother, Seshadri, was the ABVP national secretary. Ramesh was also appointed official party spokesperson for the state a week before his murder. He had earlier faced series of attacks, but escaped them all unhurt. His car was torched in 2011 by a group of miscreants in an alleged effort of murder. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

2 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

7 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

10 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

11 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

11 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

13 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

13 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

14 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

19 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

20 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

21 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

21 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

23 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

23 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

24 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

25 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

26 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo