Nashik - Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged first-time voters to enrol themselves in the voter's list and cast their crucial vote. The proclamation from the Indian premier came during his thought-provoking address at the National Youth Festival in Nashik. On Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the 27th edition of the Youth Festival in Nashik. The prime minister is visiting the state to inaugurate a slew of projects in Maharashtra one of which is the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nahva Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai.

“India is the mother of Democracy, the more the youth participate in the Democratic process, the more a country has the potential to prosper,” Prime Minister Modi said in the address to the Youth of Nashik. Prime Minister Modi listed two ways of taking part in the democratic process - casting their votes and entering mainstream politics. “One way of taking part in the democratic process is expressing your views by casting your votes. Many of you will be casting your votes for the first time in your lives. First-time voters can bring new light and strength to Indian democracy. Hence, complete all the processes needed to ensure that your name appears on the voter's list,” he added. The Prime Minister urged the Youth of the country to ensure that they follow their duties, adding that if the youth continue to abide by their duties, it will ultimately lead to the prosperity of the nations.

While elucidating the other way of taking part in the democratic process, PM Modi took a jab at the prevalence of Nepotism in the Indian mainstream politics. “If you enter mainstream politics, then you'll be able to reduce the impact of nepotism in politics," PM Modi remarked. “You all are aware of the harm caused by Nepotism in world politics,” he added.

PM Modi lauds the stellar growth of the Indian economy

Prime Minister Modi lauded the growth the Indian economy has made in a short period of time. “India is among the top 5 economies of the world. Youth power is behind this. India is among the top 3 start-up systems in the world, India is making new innovations, India is filing record patents... the youth of the country is behind all of this... Amrit Kaal is a golden era for the youth of the country…,” PM Modi averred. "Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand... My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas," he added.