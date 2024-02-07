Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress in the Parliament for objecting to each and every achievement of the nation accusing the party to be stuck in ‘cancel culture’. PM Modi asserted that the nation’s achievements are for all the 140 crore people of India. The prime minister even lashed the Congress party for remaining revolving around family politics.

The prime minister on Monday looked in no mood to spare the Congress party for their politics revolving around rejecting any of the achievements the country attained. He attacked the opposition party leaders for being dipped in so much hatred.

PM Modi said that the Congress is stuck in a cancel culture and comes out against each and every achievement, which comes across in favour of the nation. He said, “Congress’ ‘cancel culture’ is dangerous for the nation. They want to remain following this new culture for quite some time.”

"We talk about 'Make in India', but they cancel it. We talk about Atma Nirbhar Bharat, but they cancel it. We talk about 'Vocal for Local', but they cancel it. We talk about 'Vande Bharat', but they cancel it."



“We talk about ‘Make in India’, but they cancel it. We talk about Atma Nirbhar Bharat, but they cancel it. We talk about ‘Vocal for Local’, but they cancel it. We talk about ‘Vande Bharat’, but they cancel it. We talk about the new Parliament building, but they cancel. These are not Modi's achievements, these are nation's achievements,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

