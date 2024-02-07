English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

PM Modi Says, Congress Stuck in 'Cancel Culture'

PM Modi said, the Congress party's politics revolves around rejecting any of the achievements the country attained.

Abhishek Tiwari
PM Modi in Parliament
PM Modi in Parliament | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress in the Parliament for objecting to each and every achievement of the nation accusing the party to be stuck in ‘cancel culture’. PM Modi asserted that the nation’s achievements are for all the 140 crore people of India. The prime minister even lashed the Congress party for remaining revolving around family politics.

The prime minister on Monday looked in no mood to spare the Congress party for their politics revolving around rejecting any of the achievements the country attained. He attacked the opposition party leaders for being dipped in so much hatred.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that the Congress is stuck in a cancel culture and comes out against each and every achievement, which comes across in favour of the nation. He said, “Congress’ ‘cancel culture’ is dangerous for the nation. They want to remain following this new culture for quite some time.”


“We talk about ‘Make in India’, but they cancel it. We talk about Atma Nirbhar Bharat, but they cancel it. We talk about ‘Vocal for Local’, but they cancel it. We talk about ‘Vande Bharat’, but they cancel it. We talk about the new Parliament building, but they cancel. These are not Modi's achievements, these are nation's achievements,” Prime Minister Modi stated. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement