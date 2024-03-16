Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch BJP's stormy Lok Sabha elections campaign in Karnataka by addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi, sending strong message of support to scheduled castes and Lingayats, who have been a steadfast supporters of the BJP in the previous elections.

Notably, Kalaburagi is the home district of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who will not contest from the seat this time. Despite that, the Prime Minister wants to send a clear message by taking on the opposition bloc from Kharge's home turf.

Prime Minister Modi in Kalaburagi is likely to come down heavy on Kharge and his party's commitment to the backward classes.

Kharge contested for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and 2014 but lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in the last general elections. The Congress is mulling to field the 81-year-old Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani this time, revealed party sources.

Modi will also address a public gathering in Shivamogga on March 18, Sunil Kumar told media at the BJP state headquarters in Delhi.

"The public meeting will be held at NV Playground on March 16 at Kalaburagi. The event in Shivamogga will take place at Allamaprabhu Ground on March 18."

On March 18, PM Modi will be in Shivamogga, in presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa, who created the social base of the upper-caste group of Lingayats to become a mass leader. By campaigning in this Lok Sabha constituency, he will be showcasing the BJP’s commitment and support for Yediyurappa’s supremacy.

Karnataka stands as a crucial state for the BJP amid its south push. The party swept the previous Lok Sabha elections by clinching victory on 25 seats out of the total 28 in the state.

