Goa: In a major boost to Goa's development landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several pivotal projects during his visit to the state on February 6, as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

PM Modi’s Itinerary for Goa Visit

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes participation in the India Energy Week programme in South Goa, where he is expected to address a government function in Margao town.

Sawant revealed that Modi will inaugurate seven key developmental projects, symbolizing a significant stride towards progress in the region.

Among the projects slated for inauguration are the National Institute of Technology campus at Cuncolim, the Indian Institute of Water Sports in Dona Paula, Commandant Navy College at Betim, a Solid Waste Treatment plant at Curchorem, and a substantial 100 MLD water treatment plant at Selaulim Dam.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to Goa's growth, Sawant also disclosed that Modi will lay the foundation stones for the innovative Ropeway project at Reis Magos Fort near Panaji and a cutting-edge 3D building set to be constructed in Patto.

The event will not only showcase infrastructural progress but also celebrate the beneficiaries of various government programs. The felicitation ceremony is expected to honor individuals benefiting from initiatives such as My Bharat, Common Citizen Center, Gramin Mitra, Forest Rights Act, and more.