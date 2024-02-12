Advertisement

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the third week of February. The Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit has begun preparations for a mega rally in Jammu on February 20.

Senior officials overseeing the arrangements stated that it will be a day-long visit during which PM Modi will visit both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

Officials from the J&K Police reported that senior officials have surveyed several locations for the rally and reviewed security measures in the area. Among the planned events, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over a thousand crores, including the prestigious AIIMS facility in Vijaypur, Jammu.

PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is viewed as a significant move by BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in the Union Territory, which will hold its first parliamentary elections this year.

This visit coincides with a crucial period where prominent Pahari leaders are considering joining the BJP. This development follows the Union Government's decision to grant reservation to the Pahari community under the Scheduled Tribe category, strengthening the community's political influence and providing new avenues for representation.