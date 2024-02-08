Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

PM Modi to Visit Kochi and Thrissur in Kerala, Offer Prayers at Two Temples and Visit Willingdon

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on January 16, during which he will hold a roadshow, offer prayers at two temples and visit Willingdon.

Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Kochi and Thrissur in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Kochi and Thrissur in Kerala | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kochi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Tuesday evening for a couple of days during which he will hold a roadshow to address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting of party workers and visit two major temples in Thrissur district. Modi is expected to arrive at the Nedumbassery airport here at around 5 pm and thereafter, he will hold a roadshow in Ernakulam city at 6 pm, party sources said.

The roadshow, with the prime minister travelling in an open vehicle, will cover a distance of 1.3 kilometres from Maharajas College ground to the Ernakulam government guest house, the sources said. More than half a lakh people are expected to take part in it, they said.

On Wednesday, at 6.30 am, Modi will leave for Guruvayur where he will offer prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple and attend the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. He will also offer prayers at Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur district and then will return to Kochi, the sources said.

At Kochi's Willingdon Island, he will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre and new dry dock, they said.

Subsequently, at 11 am, he will address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'Shakti Kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive here.

He would return to Delhi by evening, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Thereafter, he attended a women's convention organised by the BJP in Thrissur.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

