Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday afternoon and also visit the famous Lepakshi temple on Tuesday.

Modi will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programmes, according to a state government press release. He will go around different departments at NACIN, plant some saplings there and also interact with construction workers. He will meet some trainee officers and release a book titled 'Flora of Palasamudram'.

Further, the Prime Minister will present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address.

NACIN is an apex institute of the Government of India, which imparts capacity building in the field of indirect taxes, offer training to officers from various countries in customs, drug laws and environment protection.

It is also the World Customs Organisation's (WCO) Regional Training Centre for Asia-Pacific while the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has designated NACIN as a collaboration centre for capacity building in the field of environment protection.

Further, the premier training institute under the administrative control of the Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance would also impart training on drug law enforcement to personnel of various Asian countries.

NACIN Palasamudram will supplement existing such institutes located in Ranchi and Raipur, among others.

Before his departure, Modi is also expected to visit the famous Lepakshi Temple.

Located in the eponymous temple town of Lepakshi in Sri Satyasai district, the ancient temple renowned for its mythological grandeur has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will also attend NACIN inauguration.