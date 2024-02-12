English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot Insulted in Congress: Acharya Pramod's Big Revelation

Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod even claimed that the leaders, who are ready for sycophancy can only survive in the party.

Digital Desk
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam | Image:ANI/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday made some explosive revelations related to the Congress and the functioning of the party, a day after his expulsion. He claimed that party leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are being subjected to insults in the party. He even claimed that the leaders, who are ready for sycophancy can only survive in the party.

Acharya Pramod on Saturday was expelled from the Congress party for six years alleging that he was indulged in indiscipline and anti-party activities. The party leaders accused him of making repeated remarks against the party in the past few months.

Advertisement

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled from the Congress on Saturday

Krishnam, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow as a Congress candidate, also asserted that he will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout his life in further strengthening the country.

Advertisement

While remaining in the Congress, he had recently praised PM Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and had criticised Congress’ leadership stance of skipping the event.

Talking to media personnel at 'Kalki Dham' on Sunday, Krishnam said, "Today, if one wants to remain in Congress, it requires manipulation, ‘chamchagiri (sycophancy)’ and lying."

Advertisement

He further said, "Today Sachin Pilot is being insulted in Congress. He is swallowing poison like Lord Shiva. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also being insulted. Rahul Gandhi's yatra is going on for several days, why is Priyanka Gandhi not joining, ask her."

Krishnam had recently met Prime Minister Modi and invited him for the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Shri Kalki Dham'.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement, "Keeping in mind the complaint of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has decided to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years."

After his expulsion, Acharya Pramod Krishnam thanked the Congress and said, "I express my gratitude to the Congress leadership that they have issued an order to free me from the party."

Advertisement

He added, "Kharge ji (Congress President) and Venugopal ji should tell which activities were anti-party. Was meeting PM Modi, inviting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, and talking about Indian culture anti-party? These are my questions for the Congress."
 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

10 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World27 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement