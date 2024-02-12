Advertisement

New Delhi: Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday made some explosive revelations related to the Congress and the functioning of the party, a day after his expulsion. He claimed that party leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are being subjected to insults in the party. He even claimed that the leaders, who are ready for sycophancy can only survive in the party.

Acharya Pramod on Saturday was expelled from the Congress party for six years alleging that he was indulged in indiscipline and anti-party activities. The party leaders accused him of making repeated remarks against the party in the past few months.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled from the Congress on Saturday

Krishnam, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow as a Congress candidate, also asserted that he will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout his life in further strengthening the country.

While remaining in the Congress, he had recently praised PM Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and had criticised Congress’ leadership stance of skipping the event.

Talking to media personnel at 'Kalki Dham' on Sunday, Krishnam said, "Today, if one wants to remain in Congress, it requires manipulation, ‘chamchagiri (sycophancy)’ and lying."

He further said, "Today Sachin Pilot is being insulted in Congress. He is swallowing poison like Lord Shiva. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also being insulted. Rahul Gandhi's yatra is going on for several days, why is Priyanka Gandhi not joining, ask her."

Krishnam had recently met Prime Minister Modi and invited him for the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Shri Kalki Dham'.

On Saturday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement, "Keeping in mind the complaint of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has decided to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years."

After his expulsion, Acharya Pramod Krishnam thanked the Congress and said, "I express my gratitude to the Congress leadership that they have issued an order to free me from the party."

He added, "Kharge ji (Congress President) and Venugopal ji should tell which activities were anti-party. Was meeting PM Modi, inviting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, and talking about Indian culture anti-party? These are my questions for the Congress."

