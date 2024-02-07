Advertisement

Assam: As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi advances through Assam, it encountered a moment of confrontation in the Sonitpur district when a mob halted the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi.

The flustered Congress leader stepped out of the bus, only to be instructed by security personnel to return for safety. The crowd, in the meantime, raised slogans in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of the incident, stating, "The shop of love is open for everyone. India will join, India will win."

BJP Flags Displayed in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The footage captures the crowd moving alongside Rahul's bus, displaying BJP flags and some individuals blocking the path of the vehicle. Rahul eventually decided to disembark, uttering a simple "just stop" before stepping off.

Congress Accuses Assam CM Sarma of Creating Obstacles

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Congress has accused the Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, of creating obstacles for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at every turn.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that people's support for the yatra has unsettled the Chief Minister, who reacts strongly to any mention of Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

The Nyay Yatra, covering 833km across 17 districts in Assam from January 18 to 25, has faced challenges, including an FIR in Jorhat for alleged route deviation and permission issues for padyatra and road shows in Guwahati.

Jairam Ramesh accused CM Sarma of being agitated since the yatra's initiation, using various pretexts to obstruct its progress.

Addressing the media, Ramesh emphasized the absence of major issues during the yatra in BJP-ruled states, contrasting it with the continuous challenges faced in Assam. Despite alleged denials of permissions, the Congress leader affirmed that Rahul Gandhi would address the national media on January 23.

Ramesh called on CM Sarma to allow the yatra to proceed democratically and urged him to refrain from vindictive politics. The Congress leader concluded by suggesting that Sarma focus on serving the people and accumulate wealth rather than engaging in obstructive actions.