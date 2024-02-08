RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on 3-day Visit to Haryana's Jind- Impact on Upcoming Elections

Advertisement

RSS chief/Jind: As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Haryana. Assembly elections are also due in Haryana for 2024. Mohan Bhagwat is in Jind district of Haryana and will be attending the events scheduled at the Gopal school in Bhiwani road.

Sources said around 300 members of RSS across the state reached on Friday and Bhagwat will address them besides taking feedback about the current scenario in Haryana.

Advertisement

He will take meetings of former army personnel associated with RSS in school as well on Saturday. Moreover, he will address a meeting on Sunday to give RSS members a mantra to strengthen the organisation in seeing the upcoming elections, said sources.

Tight security arrangements at Jind

Mohan Bhagwat landed at Jind amid tight security of Z plus category. Commandos took charge nearby the spot and local agencies too seemed on alert mode. A safe house is set up in the civil hospital besides pressing an ambulance into service for three days in case of emergency. Dog squads were searching nearby places.

Sources said that no one is allowed to enter the school except RSS members. He will not visit outside the school and limited his visit to school only till January 14.

Advertisement

Understanding the political landscape of Haryana

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party is running a coalition government with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). There have been speculations that there has been a rift between the two coalition partners, while reports also suggest that the BJP would want JJP to contest separately to cut into Congress’ vote bank.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)