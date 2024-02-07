Advertisement

Mumbai: Political leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra are set to have a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting will be to discuss and finalise the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in May 2024.

This will be the third meeting of the MVA since the INDIA bloc was formed, and the MVA expects to work out an “acceptable formula” for the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT faction).

Moreover, the meeting will also discuss the inclusion of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), headed by Prakash Ambedkar, and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, led by Raju Shetti into the MVA fold.

Who will attend the MVA meet in Maharashtra?

The Maharashtra seat-sharing meeting of the MVA is likely to be attended by the following leaders:

Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan

Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole

NCP leader Jeetendra Awhad

NCP leader Jayant Patil

UBT Sena leader Sanjay Raut

UBT Sena leader Vinayak Raut.

The MVA meeting is even more important after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced yesterday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone in West Bengal and not with INDI Alliance partner Congress.

Post Mamata Banerjee’s announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone in Punjab.

Seat-sharing in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats. It has been reported that the Congress aims for 22 seats while giving 18 seats to UBT Sena and 8 seats to the NCP. However, UBT’s Sanjay Raut has claimed 23 seats for the Shiv Sena, which the party had won in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Maharashtra politics changed post 2019

There are two Shiv Senas in Maharashtra now - the UBT faction and the Eknath Shinde Sena. The NCP has also split into two. Hence, the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra will be different from the previous two elections.