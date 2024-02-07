Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Cracks in INDI? TMC Yet to Decide on Participating in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently in Assam, is scheduled to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district on January 25

Apoorva Shukla
TMC in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: As the INDI bloc is struggling to build  consensus over the issue of seat-sharing, INDI member Trinamool Congress is yet to decide if it will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it enters West Bengal on January 25. 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently in Assam, is scheduled to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district on January 25, traversing Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling before reaching Bihar on January 27.

Advertisement

It will re-enter West Bengal on January 30 through Malda and travel via Murshidabad, both strongholds of the Congress, before leaving the state on January 31.

"We are yet to decide on participating in the march. Also, we haven't received a formal invitation from the Congress. Once we receive an invite, we will announce our decision," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

Advertisement

Senior state Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said that the TMC should join the programme as it will send a positive message in favour of the INDIA bloc. "Now it is for the TMC to decide what they want," he said.

TMC in direct fight with BJP in Bengal, claims party 

Clarity on the matter may emerge during TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's organisational meeting in Murshidabad district in the evening. TMC leaders, including Banerjee, have maintained that it is their party which is taking on the BJP in West Bengal.

"It is the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, which proved that the BJP could be defeated in Bengal in 2021," party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Advertisement

Struggle within INDI in Bengal 

The TMC and the Congress, two key constituents of the INDIA bloc, are yet to reach anywhere near the seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Advertisement

The TMC's offer of two seats based on Congress's 2019 Lok Sabha election performance was deemed insufficient, escalating the tension between the two parties.

In the 2019 elections, TMC secured 22 seats, Congress won two, and the BJP secured 18 seats in the state.

Advertisement

The TMC had allied with the Congress in the 2001 assembly polls, 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2011 assembly polls. The alliance ousted the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 34 years in the 2011 polls. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

29 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

35 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

37 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info20 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement