Vision for New India: BJP Aims for Progress in J&K | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Srinagar: In a key meeting in Jammu on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discussed vital policies for the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. With five parliamentary seats, five new election offices will be inaugurated on January 30, emphasizing a smooth electoral process and development.

These offices will host worker conferences and meetings with public representatives in the presence of senior leaders. Focus will be on organizing worker conferences in each constituency and engaging prominent UT leaders.

Advertisement

“As per the agenda, election offices in every Lok Sabha constituency will be opened before January 30. Leaders have been also asked to organise a workers conference in each seat,” said National executive member of BJP and spokesperson J&K, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.

In an hour long meeting, the core electoral agenda further was discussed which revolves around the call for development. The party aims to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development.

Advertisement

“The vision from the BJP is clear- J&K must embrace new heights of progress and development in alignment with the vision of a new India,” said Andrabi.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders have also been assigned specific seats to personally connect with workers and gather feedback from public representatives at various levels.

Advertisement

BJP has also devised a booth program based on past electoral performances, dividing booths accordingly.

“Each booth will have ten dedicated workers, acting as a bridge between the party and the local community. These individuals will engage with the youth, offering support and guidance while acting as a support system for the elderly,” she added.

Advertisement

“Post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, mothers here no longer worry about the safety of their children. There has been absence of stone-pelting incidents after Friday prayers, signalling a significant improvement in the security scenario, she added.

Accusing the opposition of seeking a return to bloodshed in J&K, Andrabi emphasized the imperative of stability and development.

Advertisement

As J&K gears up for its first parliamentary elections following the abrogation of Article 370, a substantial number of voters---6 lakh in total, comprising 44.35 lakh males and 42.58 lakh females--will play a pivotal role in shaping the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the meeting was attended by JKBJP Chief Ravinder Raina, along with senior leaders Dr. Nirmal Singh, Altaf Thakur, Darakshan Andrabi, Aneer Khan, Arif Raj and other leaders.

Advertisement

As J&K gears up for its first parliamentary elections following the abrogation of Article 370, a substantial number of voters---6 lakh in total, comprising 44.35 lakh males and 42.58 lakh females--will play a pivotal role in shaping the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the meeting was attended by JKBJP Chief Ravinder Raina, along with senior leaders Dr. Nirmal Singh, Altaf Thakur, Darakshan Andrabi, Aneer Khan, Arif Raj and other leaders.

