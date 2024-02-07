English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

West Bengal: TMC Accuses Cong of Doing Politics of Pressure, says Ready to Contest Solo

The TMC targeted the Congress saying that the party’s West Bengal unit is continuously attacking the ruling party, indirectly supporting the BJP.

Abhishek Tiwari
TMC and congress
The TMC accused the Congress of doing politics of pressure | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: As the biggest political battle of the Lok Sabha polls is nearing, the cracks in the INDI Alliance appear to be only widening broader with time. Amid rife speculations that all is not well between the RJD and JDU in Bihar, the political equation for the alliance is not looking good in West Bengal as well. The TMC on Saturday stated that the Congress is doing politics of pressure and that the ruling party in West Bengal may contest on all seats solo.

With only around three months to go for the general elections, the INDI Alliance parties are appearing to be struggling to finalise on the seat sharing formula. The party leaders have come together under one roof on several occasions, but despite several rounds of meetings, they couldn’t chalk out a formula to share the seats.

CM Mamata Banerjee to take final call

The Congress is in quite a confusing equation with a few political parties in various states, including Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal. In all these states, the Congress state unit is in political conflict with the Left Front in Kerala, AAP in Delhi and Punjab and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, but claims to have an alliance with these parties at national level.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Saturday targeted the Congress saying that the party’s state unit is continuously attacking the ruling party, indirectly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to the seat sharing formula, TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "The state unit of Congress is attacking TMC here and giving oxygen to BJP. This will not work.”

“We are ready to contest all 42 seats. Congress should talk about seat sharing on the basis of ground reality but they are doing politics of pressure. CM Mamata Banerjee will take the final decision," Ghosh stated. 
 
 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

