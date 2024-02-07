Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Budget Session with a warm "Ram Ram" salutation. Emphasizing that this would be an interim budget, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the Parliament's recent decision on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Acknowledging the display of Nari Shakti during the Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi declared the ongoing Budget session as a festival of women empowerment under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu. He urged MPs to focus on constructive contributions and lamented the disruptive behavior of certain members in the previous session.

Addressing trouble-making MPs, he urged them to reflect on their past conduct and emphasized the importance of leaving positive footprints. PM Modi encouraged all parliamentarians to utilize the opportunity to benefit the nation and contribute to its prosperity.

PM Modi Expresses Confidence in 3rd Consecutive Victory

While expressing confidence in his potential third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he clarified that a complete budget would be presented after the formation of the new government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget on Thursday.

The Budget Session, which commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address, is crucial as it provides eight sittings over a 10-day period, marking the last session before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May. PM Modi concluded his address, expressing hope for the country's continued development and prosperity.