Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:17 IST
'Will Present Full Budget After Lok Sabha Poll': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that a complete budget would be presented after the formation of the new government.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Budget Session with a warm "Ram Ram" salutation. Emphasizing that this would be an interim budget, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the Parliament's recent decision on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Acknowledging the display of Nari Shakti during the Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi declared the ongoing Budget session as a festival of women empowerment under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu. He urged MPs to focus on constructive contributions and lamented the disruptive behavior of certain members in the previous session.
Addressing trouble-making MPs, he urged them to reflect on their past conduct and emphasized the importance of leaving positive footprints. PM Modi encouraged all parliamentarians to utilize the opportunity to benefit the nation and contribute to its prosperity.
Advertisement
PM Modi Expresses Confidence in 3rd Consecutive Victory
While expressing confidence in his potential third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he clarified that a complete budget would be presented after the formation of the new government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget on Thursday.
Advertisement
The Budget Session, which commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address, is crucial as it provides eight sittings over a 10-day period, marking the last session before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May. PM Modi concluded his address, expressing hope for the country's continued development and prosperity.
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.