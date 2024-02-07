Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:17 IST

'Will Present Full Budget After Lok Sabha Poll': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that a complete budget would be presented after the formation of the new government.

Isha Bhandari
Will Present Full Budget After LS Poll: PM Modi
Will Present Full Budget After LS Poll: PM Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Budget Session with a warm "Ram Ram" salutation. Emphasizing that this would be an interim budget, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the Parliament's recent decision on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Acknowledging the display of Nari Shakti during the Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi declared the ongoing Budget session as a festival of women empowerment under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu. He urged MPs to focus on constructive contributions and lamented the disruptive behavior of certain members in the previous session.

Addressing trouble-making MPs, he urged them to reflect on their past conduct and emphasized the importance of leaving positive footprints. PM Modi encouraged all parliamentarians to utilize the opportunity to benefit the nation and contribute to its prosperity.

Advertisement

PM Modi Expresses Confidence in 3rd Consecutive Victory 

While expressing confidence in his potential third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he clarified that a complete budget would be presented after the formation of the new government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Budget Session, which commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address, is crucial as it provides eight sittings over a 10-day period, marking the last session before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May. PM Modi concluded his address, expressing hope for the country's continued development and prosperity.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement