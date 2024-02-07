Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came all guns blazing at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi on Sunday after the duo claimed that the BJP leaders approached them to join their party. The BJP leaders questioned the authenticity of the Aam Aadmi Party's claims about the saffron party attempting to poach AAP’s MLAs and said that the Kejriwal party has been constantly lying to the people of Delhi.

The issue escalated on Sunday, after AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal reiterated claims of being asked to join the BJP at a public event in Delhi's Rohini, a day after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police served Kejriwal notice over his poaching allegations.

Taking on the Kejriwal-led AAP, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva mockingly stated that after the poaching allegations, the AAP is in a situation similar to that of Bollywood movie ‘Woh kaun tha?’.

BJP asked AAP to provide proof regarding poaching allegations

The BJP leaders insisted that the Delhi chief minister and his party should immediately reveal the names of the BJP leader who tried to poach AAP MLAs and should file a complaint against the act. Alleging that the AAP leaders are spreading a white lie, the BJP leaders asked them to provide proof in context with their claims.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal, while addressing a public rally on Sunday, once again claimed that the BJP wants him to join hands if he and his party members want all the charges against them to be dropped.

He dropped this another bombshell amid his allegations that the saffron party attempted to poach seven of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. He asserted while making allegations that he will never join the BJP and even emphasized that he will not surrender before them.

Targeting the BJP, he said, “No matter what conspiracy they hatch against us, nothing is going to happen. I am firmly standing against them and won’t bow down. They say ‘join the BJP, we will spare you’. I say I will never join the BJP. Why should I join the BJP?”

He even added that if they had done something wrong, they would have gone to the BJP like others did and got their cases closed. All the cases imposed against us are false.

BJP leaders fires salvo at Kejriwal

Hitting out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been constantly lying to the people of Delhi.

He mockingly said, “Kejriwal ji is nervous. I saw the movie ‘Woh kaun thi (Who was she)’ in which the lead actor was Manoj Kumar. The AAP is in the same position, ‘Woh kaun tha’ (Who was he)? We are also asking, ‘Woh kaun the (Who were they)?’ The Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been constantly lying to the people of Delhi.”

He poetically quipped the AAP leaders, saying, “I would just like to say, “Kitna kamzarf hai ye jhuth ka ghobbara, jo chand saanso ne phul jata hai (How fragile is this balloon of lies, which gets inflated by every breath).”

Addressing Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj stated that the BJP don’t want him in the party and he should just stop spreading lies. She said, “He has a habit of making allegations and lying. In 2018, he apologised to Nitin Gadkari ji earlier. I request him to focus on Delhi development, BJP does not want you to join the party.”

“They made false but severe allegations. It is a consequence that police will investigate. This is only a preliminary inquiry. Once again, Kejriwal and Atishi ji are creating hurdles for our agencies and not allowing them to investigate,” Swaraj reacted to Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi’s claim that their MLAs were offered money to join the BJP.

Slamming the AAP, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said this was all an attempt to divert attention. “Whenever any of their MPs or leaders are about to go to jail or get caught in some corruption, they try to divert people’s attention. They never gave any details. This time our party has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police commissioner,” he said.

