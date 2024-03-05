Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
Won't Contest Elections: Kamal Nath Makes Big Announcement
Congress leader Kamal Nath announced that he will not contest the forthcoming elections
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid reports of defection, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the forthcoming elections. “Congress will win at least 12-13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections... I am not contesting the elections... After the CEC meeting tomorrow, at least 15-20 more names will be announced”, announced Kamal Nath.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
