Advertisement

Lucknow: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Saturday, addressed a press conference where he sought to allay concerns regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming polls. Kumar noted that information — in writing — regarding specific EVMs is given to political parties and candidates when these machines are sent to a particular polling station. He added that the political parties and candidates are also informed about which EVM has been sent for training purposes.

He said that no warehouse can be opened without their permission and added there are no procedures which can be done without the presence of the political parties.

Advertisement

Information about how many votes have been polled in a particular EVM after polling is available with the polling agent and they can verify the EVMs (electronic voting machines) before the counting process, he added.

To a question on misinformation on social media, the chief election commissioner said it is a serious issue. He added that action can be taken under the provisions of the IT Act.

Advertisement

Kumar was accompanied by Election Commissioner Arun Goel. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was also present on this occasion. The CEC was on a three-day tour to the state capital beginning February 29 to review the poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from PTI.