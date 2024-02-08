Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Maharashtra: Unhappy over seat-sharing, Congress MP Milind Deora to join Eknath Shinde?

Unhappiness over seat sharing deal with the Uddhav faction regarding the South Mumbai seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is being seen as the biggest reason

Digital Desk
Milind Deora Maharashtra Congress
Huge jolt to Congress in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha Polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora is in talks with Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, raising speculation of him joining the NDA ally. Unhappiness over seat sharing deal with the Uddhav faction regarding the South Mumbai seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is being seen as the biggest reason behind this decision.

Interestingly, the Congress has had fruitful discussion on seat-sharing only with the Thackeray faction in Maharashtra so far. Both the parties have agreed to share 20 seats each. However, that might have ruffled a few feathers within the Congress state unit. According to sources, Deora, who has traditionally fought from South Mumbai, was miffed as his seat was being given away to the Uddhav Faction.

Advertisement

Shinde was speaking at a public meeting in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

The chief minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country was progressing at a "bullet speed".

Advertisement

"After the Lok Sabha elections, there will be a political earthquake in the state...We have to ensure that Modi returns to power for the third term with (the ruling alliance winning) over 400 seats, while in Maharashtra, the alliance wins more than 45 seats (out of the total 48)," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April/May this year.

Advertisement

Shinde said Maharashtra's ruling alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will face the elections on the development agenda.

The chief minister's comments come two days after state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that Eknath Shinde's faction was the "real Shiv Sena political party", and dismissed all the petitions that sought disqualification of the MLAs of both the factions - one each led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertisement

Dubbing the opposition parties as being anti-development, Shinde said the development projects stalled in the state were revived after his government came to power in June 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement