Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Will Announce All Lok Sabha Candidates For All 42 Seats Today: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

During her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground rally Mamata said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee | Image:PTI
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday during her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground announced the names of 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal for the upcoming election.

She said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."

" We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal," she added. 

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited) 
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

