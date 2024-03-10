Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday during her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground announced the names of 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal for the upcoming election.

She said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."

TMC announces the names of 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.



Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and party leader Mahua Moitra among the candidates. pic.twitter.com/vfmb7alfbx — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

" We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal," she added.

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited)

