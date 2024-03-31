Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:33 IST
‘Voting for Left, Congress Means Voting For BJP’: Mamata Hits Out At INDI, Defends Mahua
Mamata Banerjee asserted that there is no INDI alliance in West Bengal and accused Congress and Left of joining hand with the BJP.
Krishananagar: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee defended suspended Mahua Moitra while addressing a rally at Krishananagar on Sunday, March 31. Hitting out at former allies of the INDI alliance, Mamata Banerjee said that the Left and Congress are hand in gloves with the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee asserted that there is no INDI alliance in West Bengal. Banerjee said the opposition bloc INDI partners- CPI(M) and Congress- have "joined hands with the BJP" in West Bengal. "There is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal. The CPI(M) and Congress are working for the BJP in Bengal," said Mamata Banerjee while addressing an election rally at Krishnanagar.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:14 IST
