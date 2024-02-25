Mayawati Responds to Ritesh Pandey's Resignation, Asks MPs to Introspect

Advertisement

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday asked her party MPs to instrospect whether they followed the guidelines given to time in the interest of the party after Ambedkarnagar MP Ritesh Pandey resigned from the party's primary membership ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Mayawati also hinted that if Ritesh remained with the BSP, he may not be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Resigning from the party, Ritesh Pandey has alleged that he was being neglected in the party, due to which he thought it would be best to resign.

Mayawati said that BSP is not just a political party but also a movement and the decisions of the party is are taken keeping the same in mind. "Along with the BSP political party, there is also a movement dedicated to the mission of self-respect and self-respect of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar due to which the policy and working style of this party is different from the capitalist parties of the country. Keeping this in mind, the party also fields its candidates in the elections," Mayawati said in a series of posts on 'X' in Hindi.

1. बीएसपी राजनीतिक दल के साथ ही परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान के मिशन को समर्पित मूवमेन्ट भी है जिस कारण इस पार्टी की नीति व कार्यशैली देश की पूंजीवादी पार्टियों से अलग है जिसे ध्यान में रखकर ही चुनाव में पार्टी के उम्मीदवार भी उतारती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 25, 2024

Mayawati Asks MPs to Introspect

"After meeting this criterion, the BSP MPs must introspect whether they took proper care of the people in their area? Did they devote full time in their area? Also did they properly follow the guidelines given from time to time in the interest of the party and the movement?" said Mayawati possibly hinting at Ritesh Pandey to introspect before blaming the party.

The BSP chief further said, “In such a situation, is it possible to give tickets to most of the Lok Sabha MPs, especially when they are seen wandering here and there in their own interests and are in the news for negative reasons. It is unfair for the media to publicise this as a weakness of the party despite knowing all this. The interest of the BSP is above all.

Ritesh Pandey Allleges Neglect

In his resignation letter addressed to the BSP president, Ritesh Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him. He shared his resignation letter on X.

"For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his resignation letter.

Pandey joined the BJP in Delhi later today.