English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Neither Congress Nor BJP Invites Us: Akhilesh Yadav On Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is “unlikely” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

Digital Desk
akhilesh yadav
Akhilesh Yadav flagged off "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao Samajwadi PDA Yatra" from the party office in Lucknow | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Ahead of seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, INDIA bloc partners, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is “unlikely” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During a press conference, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Neither the Congress nor the BJP invites us to their programmes." Yadav, who flagged off "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao Samajwadi PDA Yatra" from the party office here, said that the yatra will spread the ideologies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav down to the villages.

Advertisement

PDA stands for Pichada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak-Muslims (backward, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims).

"We have taken a pledge to fulfil dreams of old socialists and the yatra will cover many districts of the state. It will attempt to unite backwards, Dalits, minorities and also upper castes," he said, adding that SP was the only party which was fighting to save constitutional values and the constitution.

Advertisement

The state’s Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ajay Rai told PTI that Rahul Gandhi's yatra is expected to come to Uttar Pradesh on February 14.

It will spend 11 days in the state and pass through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli, and Rahul's former constituency Amethi, currently represented by Union Minister Smriti Irani, among others.

Advertisement

In total, the party will cover 1,074 km in 20 districts of UP.

There is no clarity yet whether SP will have a tie-up with the Congress in UP for the general election or not.

Advertisement

Yadav said that youths of the state were not getting employed as per their qualification. However, 2024 is the year of change and transformation.

He also tried to corner the BJP government and asked about the Rs 40-lakh crore MOU, which it claimed to have signed in the investor summit, gone as youths were not getting employment. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

 

((((((((

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement