Kolkata: The ongoing rift within the INDI bloc continues to deepen as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes aim at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her training guns at CPI(M), also Indi bloc member, over supremacy. Calling her an ‘opportunistic’ he said,” There's no difference between Didi and PM Modi. That happened in 2019 also. Modi will take Hindu vote and Didi counts on Muslim vote bank. We have fought Mamata Banerjee and BJP government and won this 2 seats in Bengal. We do not need anybody's sympathy to win seats.” The Congress leader announced that the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state without her assistance.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury said," What she will say is her wish. She has a lot to say, let her say. We do not care about that. We are walking our way according to our wishes."

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has targeted the Trinamool by saying “TMC is a cancer of corruption”.

Mamata Banerjee faced criticism from Congress for her remark that she had been fighting against CPI(M) for 34 years and now she can’t take orders from it. The TMC and Congress were already at loggerheads in West Bengal. Now it is to be seen how the INDI bloc will function when the party within the alliance do not accept each other’s positions.

