English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:22 IST

'No Difference Between Didi and PM Modi': Adhir Ranjan Says Won't Contest Election With Mamata

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury said," What she will say is her wish. She has a lot to say, let her say. We do not care about that..."

Manisha Roy
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had targeted the TMC by saying “TMC is a cancer of corruption”. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The ongoing rift within the INDI bloc continues to deepen as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes aim at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her training guns at CPI(M), also Indi bloc member, over supremacy. Calling her an ‘opportunistic’ he said,” There's no difference between Didi and PM Modi. That happened in 2019 also. Modi will take Hindu vote and Didi counts on Muslim vote bank. We have fought Mamata Banerjee and BJP government and won this 2 seats in Bengal. We do not need anybody's sympathy to win seats.” The Congress leader announced that the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state without her assistance. 

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury said," What she will say is her wish. She has a lot to say, let her say. We do not care about that. We are walking our way according to our wishes."  

Advertisement

 Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has targeted the Trinamool by saying “TMC is a cancer of corruption”.  

Mamata Banerjee faced criticism from Congress for her remark that she had been fighting against CPI(M) for 34 years and now she can’t take orders from it. The TMC and Congress were already at loggerheads in West Bengal. Now it is to be seen how the INDI bloc will function when the party within the alliance do not accept each other’s positions. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Para badminton stars eye Paralympic berth with good show in WC

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy

    World21 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement