Omar Abdullah says ready for seat-sharing talks with Congress
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, said his party was ready for talks with the Congress for seat sharing.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. | Image:PTI
Kashmir: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and INDIA bloc leader Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, said his party had not discussed seat sharing with the Congress but was ready for talks with the Grand Old Party.
The National Conference Vice-President Abdullah asserted, "Let the talks happen and then we will see. In Lok Sabha polls, we should try to get all six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. We're ready for talks with Congress for seat sharing. Everyone wants to contest, let us speak."
