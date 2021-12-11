Punjab Polls: Captain Announces Spokespersons, Dist. Presidents, Ex-Cong Neta Finds Place

Gearing up for the Punjab Elections 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress has announced three spokespersons and 10 district presidents for the newly-formed outfit on Saturday. The names include some loyalists of the former CM including newly inducted leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal who resigned from the Congress party recently.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, along with Prince Khullar and Sandeep Gorsi have been named as spokespersons for the Punjab Lok Congress, General Secretary in-charge, organization, Kamal Saini revealed. While names of district presidents include -- Jagmohan Sharma for Ludhiana Urban, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki for SBS Nagar (Nawanshahar), Sandeep Singh Brar for Faridkot, Harinder Singh Jaurkian for Bathinda Urban, Prof Bhupinder Singh for Bathinda Rural, Capt MS Bedi for Fazilka, Satinderpal Singh Satha for Ludhiana Rural, Jeevan Dass Bawa for Mansa, KK Malhotra for Patiala Urban and Navdeep Singh Mokha for Sangrur.

"The presidents of the remaining districts are being appointed in a day or two," Saini said.

Punjab unit spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had tendered his resignation from Congress on Monday, saying that it was 'hard to defend Sidhu's nonsense'. "The party has given command of Punjab in wrong hands and as spokesperson, it has become very hard to defend the nonsense, anti-party, anti-govt remarks along with his ties to Pakistan. We were in a strong position to form govt in 2022 under Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar's leadership, but you chose Sidhu," Baliwal had written in his resignation.

Captain gears up for 2022 polls

After officially resigning from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former CM is looking to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress party.

Punjab Lok Congress has also officially opened its party office. The office, which is a two-storey building, features banners and boards with pictures of Amarinder Singh. At the entrance, a board displays a WhatsApp number urging those willing to join the party, to register. "WhatsApp your details and you will be a part of the Punjab Lok Congress", it says. Punjab will go to polls in 2022.

(With Agency Inputs)