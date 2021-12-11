In another blow for Congress, its former spokesperson Prince Khullar joined Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab election due early next year. An active member of the Sonia Gandhi-led party, he had held several posts including the general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, the secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, member of the State Health Mission and the chairman of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (Social Welfare and Education Cell). In July 2020, Khullar was appointed as the senior vice chairperson of the Punjab Youth Development Board.

Amarinder Singh forms new party

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that he would be ousted, Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was organised without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party would be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.