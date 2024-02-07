Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Amid Tussle With TMC, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Re-Enter Bengal Today

The first phase of the yatra in West Bengal concluded on Monday, as it stepped into Bihar from Islampur.

Digital Desk
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday.

The first phase of the yatra in West Bengal concluded on Monday, as it stepped into Bihar from Islampur.

Advertisement

It will re-enter West Bengal through Debipur, Ratua in Malda district in the northern part of the state around 11.15 am, party leaders said.

After the handover of the flag, the yatra will resume from Ratua stadium and move towards Sujapur, where Gandhi will address people before a night halt.

Advertisement

On February 1, it will enter Murshidabad before exiting the state the next day.

Covering 523 km across six West Bengal districts so far, the yatra has traversed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur, with Malda and Murshidabad slated for the second phase, they said.

Advertisement

The journey through North Bengal, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed enthusiastic reception, as Gandhi interacted with locals along the route.

Encountering obstacles akin to those faced in BJP-ruled states like Assam and Manipur, the Congress encountered challenges in securing permission for public meetings and lodging arrangements in Jalpaiguri, Malda and Murshidabad districts of TMC-ruled Bengal, still its ally at the national level, the leaders said.

Advertisement

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. 

 

 

 (Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement