Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:21 IST
BREAKING | Swami Prasad Maurya Announces New Party At Delhi's Talkatora Stadium
While resigning from the Samajwadi Party, Maurya had claimed that he will make the annoucement in Delhi and will address a rally as well.
- Elections
New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya launched his new political party on Thursday, February 22. Swami Prsad Maurya has named his new party as Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party (RSSP). The announcement was made in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.
Who is Swami Prasad Maurya?
Swami Prasad Maurya is known for his derogatory remarks about the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. He resigned from the Samajwadi Party on February 19, following which he also quit the council seat. Maurya was a sitting member of the state legislative council from the Samajwadi Party.
Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.
