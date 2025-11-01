‘Take Bihar Forward Under Leadership Of PM Modi & Nitish Kumar’: Amit Shah In Virtual Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people of Bihar to support the NDA alliance in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. | Image: ANI

Gopalganj (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people of Bihar to support the NDA alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections, highlighting the works done by the NDA government in the past and commitments outlined in the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra'.

Amit Shah, who could not fly to Gopalganj due to bad weather conditions, addressed a virtual public rally and said, "I apologise for the large number of people gathered here in support of the NDA. But due to bad weather, permission was not granted to travel from Patna to Gopalganj, so I am speaking to you all virtually."

Reaffirming the NDA's commitment to empowering farmers and women in Bihar, Shah underlined that the NDA's recently released manifesto outlining a clear roadmap for Bihar's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said, "Yesterday, we released our manifesto. We have announced numerous blueprints for the development of Bihar. But there are two major things--one for farmers and one for women--that I want to reiterate. Just now, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar have transferred Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 1 crore 41 lakh Jeevika Didi. We will send an amount of up to Rs 2 lakh to all those Jeevika Didi in their accounts through different means. PM Modi provides Rs 6,000 per year to 87 lakh farmers; after forming the NDA government, the amount will increase to Rs 9,000."

Advertisement

In a sharp attack on the Opposition, the Home Minister alleged that during the 'jungle raj' era, Bihar witnessed rampant lawlessness and criminal activities.

"People of Gopalganj know about the deeds of Sadhu Yadav. During the time of jungle raj, countless murder incidents happened. Instead, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar worked for good governance in Bihar," Shah stated.

Advertisement

The Union Minister further assured that the NDA government will revive all defunct sugar mills in the state within the next five years.

Shah asserted, "PM Modi has made a very good effort to restart the closed sugar mills. The Riga sugar mill has been restarted. In the district, we have undertaken the work to start three sugar mills, an ethanol plant, rice mills, flour mills, and a dairy plant. We will work for the prosperity of farmers by restarting all the closed sugar mills of Bihar within the next 5 years. People of Mahathugbandhan are talking about the MSP. I want to tell the farmers of Bihar that in 2014-15, the MSP of paddy was Rs 1,310; we have increased it to Rs 2,400. There is increase in 81%."

The Home Minister further detailed ongoing infrastructure projects in the region, including the construction of an expressway from Dumaria Ghat to Patna at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, and an LPG bottling plant in Hathua worth Rs 340 crore.

Shah said, "The NDA government has constructed an expressway from Dumaria Ghat to Patna in Gopalganj district at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. A modern LPG bottling plant has been constructed in Hathua at a cost of Rs 340 crore... Flight services will soon begin at the airport in Sabeya, Gopalganj. We have granted administrative approval for the Mirganj bypass road at a cost of Rs 131 crore. Work is underway to expand the Chapra-Gopalganj section to four lanes, and the Thawe Junction is being renovated."

"Our NDA government has undertaken numerous such development projects. I want to say that you should ensure the victory of candidates from the BJP, JDU, and our allies in all Gopalganj seats... Take Bihar forward under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," the Union Minister added.