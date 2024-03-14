×

Top Trending Stories

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

TDP Releases Second List of 34 Candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday released its second list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday released its second list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the forthcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. 

Earlier, the party had announced its initial list of candidates, consisting of 94 names. TDP has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena.

Taking to Twitter, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “The first list of candidates contesting on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming 2024 elections has already been placed before the public. Now we have brought you the second list with 34 more candidates. As always in the selection of candidates, public opinion has been given priority in this list as well. I request the people of the state to bless all the TDP candidates and make them win.” 

Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP will be contesting 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP will be contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats. The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, will be contesting the remaining seats.

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Whatsapp logo