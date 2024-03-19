×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar NDA: Why Hajipur Has Become Hotseat For Chirag Paswan- Pashupati Paras

Hajipur is considered to be a pocket borough of Lok Janshakti Party founder late Ram Vilas Paswan

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras resigned from the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after BJP-led NDA announced seat sharing arrangement with allies for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, in which Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has given 5 Lok Sabha seats. 

The showdown between Chirag Paswan and his estranged uncle Pashupati Paras may have given Chirag Paswan an edge, as he has been retained in the NDA fold, the ultimate inheritor of Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy will be decided by the voters of Hajipur. 

Advertisement

Injustice Done to Me and My Party: Pashupati Paras 

As he resigned from the Modi cabinet, the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras said he had served the National Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice. "Injustice has been meted out to my party and especially me," said Paras at a press conference. 

Advertisement

 

Pashupati Paras was the only ally in the cabinet of Prime Minister Modi and represents Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

NDA Picks Chirag Paswan, Drops Paras 

NDA on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five, while rebuffing the claims of the LJP faction led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Two other NDA allies - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar. 

This will be the first time the BJP has got more seats than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar, underscoring the change in their equations after they joined hands a few months back.

Advertisement

Hajipur Becomes the Bone of Contention 

His party leaders indicated that Paras will be contesting from Hajipur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While on the other hand, the Hajipur seat has already gone into nephew Chirag Paswan’s kitty under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement. Speculations are rife that Paras may explore the possibility of joining hands with the opposition alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar to fight against his nephew in the Hajipur seat.

Advertisement

Hajipur is considered to be a pocket borough of Lok Janshakti Party founder late Ram Vilas Paswan. The rift between Paras and Chirag Paswan can be traced back to 2015 when Ram Vilas Pawan picked son Chirag to head the Lok Janshakti Party’s parliamentary board, and worsened with Ram Vilas Paswan’s deteriorating health. 

Just a year after Ram Vilas’s demise in 2020, Pashupati Paras and four MPs, including younger brother and son of Ramchandra Paswan Prince Raj, rebelled against Chirag Paswan and declared their own faction as the actual LJP.

Advertisement

Final Inheritor of Ram Vilas Paswan's Legacy? 

While observers suggested that Chirag must walk out of the NDA after Pashupati Paras was included in the cabinet, he remained adamant calling himself ‘Modi’s Hanuman’. It seems that Chirag Paswan has got his due with BJP giving Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

It was an early Holi for Chirag Paswan on Monday as jubilant party workers smeared his face with dry colour following the announcement. His late father Ram Vilas Paswan would often say that time, not people, is strong, the Jamui MP said, adding that he will contest from Hajipur, currently represented by his estranged uncle Paras.

Asked if there was any chance of reconciliation between him and his uncle, Chirag Paswan said that it was for the senior members of the family to decide. 

This was seen as a final showdown between Paswan and his uncle Paras as he always claimed that he and not his uncle who is the political heir of the late Dalit stalwart Ram Vilas Paswan. While it may seem a final victory for Chirag Paswan, the voters of Hajipur will pick the actual inheritor of Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

2 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

3 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

4 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

6 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

7 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

8 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

10 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

11 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

13 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

18 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

28 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

30 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

34 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

34 minutes ago
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

37 minutes ago
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey

Vikrant On Fatherhood

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo