Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow After TVK’s Historic Win

Chennai: In a major political development, Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government in the state.

The move comes after days of intense political negotiations following the fractured Assembly verdict, with Vijay emerging as the frontrunner to take charge.

Sources indicate that Vijay presented letters of support to the Governor, strengthening his bid to form a majority government in the 234-member Assembly.

Countdown To Oath Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is now set to take place tomorrow at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a historic moment as Vijay prepares to assume office as the Chief Minister.

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The ceremony is expected to be a high-profile event, with leaders from across the political spectrum likely to attend.

A Historic Debut

Vijay’s rapid ascent from film superstar to Chief Minister-in-waiting marks a dramatic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. His party, TVK, emerged as the single-largest formation in its debut election, disrupting the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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