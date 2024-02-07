‘Voice of Adivasis Being Suppressed,’ Claims New-CM Elect Champai Soren After Hemant's Arrest

Advertisement

Ranchi: Gearing up to take over as the Jharkhand Chief Minister after Hemant Soren' arrest followed by his resignation, new-CM elect Champai Soren claimed that the voice of Adivasis (tribals) are being suppressed. Champai Soren was referring to ED's action on Hemant Soren.

“You have seen how the voice of the Adivasis here has been suppressed over the years,” said JMM legislative leader Champai Soren.

On the question of new government, Champai Soren claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs. “We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. We have staked claim to form the government in the state. We have the support of 47 MLAs,” said Champai Soren.

On Wednesday, legislators had gathered at Hemant Soren's residence and elected the transport minister Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party with the party spokesperson Vinod Pandey saying that a consensus was reached on his name.

Who is Champai Soren?

A legislator from the Serikela assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991, Champai Soren is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren's family.