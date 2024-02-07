English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Why Nitish' Visit to Baba Brahmeshwar Nath Temple With Ashwani Choubey Raises Eyebrows

Tejashwi Yadav's absence during inauguration of Baba Brahmeshwar Nath Temple in Buxar raises eyebrows

Apoorva Shukla
CM Nitish Kumar with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and minister Ashwani Choubey | Image:Republic Bharat
Bihar Political Crisis: Amid speculation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of quitting the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and revert to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar was seen attending a temple function along with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey on Saturday, January 27. 

Nitish Kumar inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur, Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh. Kumar was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary.  

Immediately after the inauguration of beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath, the CM offered puja there and left for Patna. Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey, who is Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, did not say much with the media and left the venue.

When specifically asked about the reason for his presence, Choubey said, “When I contested Lok Sabha polls from Buxar for the first time, I had come to this temple along with the CM. This time also I was present here when the chief minister came for the inauguration. There is nothing to comment on this”.

Tejashwi's absence raises eyebrows 

As CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the project, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav skipped the visit. This raises eyebrows as beautification project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Further, No other RJD leaders were present there on the occasion.

Notably, Tejashwi did not attend the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday, organised every year on the occasion of the Republic Day.

JDU, RJD hold separate meetings in Bihar 

Amid speculations of Nitish Kumar deserting Mahagathbandhan, top leaders of the JD(U) met at CM's residence in Patna.  Leaders like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 'Lalan', minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur met at 1, Anney Marg, the CM’s official residence in Patna. 

On the other hand, RJD leaders in Bihar gathered at party president Lalu Prasad's home in Patna amid fears that the party might be ditched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Besides Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy CM, and wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, were present at the meeting attended by senior leaders, including members of the state legislature.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

