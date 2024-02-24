'Won’t Let Ahmed Patel's Legacy Go in Vain': Mumtaz After Congress Gives Bharuch to AAP

Advertisement

Gujarat Lok Sabha Seat Sharing: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party announced formal seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, February 24, giving the Bharuch seat to the Congress party.

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a part of Opposition's rainbow coalition- INDI Alliance agreed to a ratio of 24:2 for Gujarat, with Congress contesting on 24 Lok Sabha seats and AAP on 2. Under the seat-sharing arrangement, Bharuch and Bhavnagar went to AAP's kitty. This comes amid constant push from the Patels to keep the traditional Bharuch Lok Sabha seat with the grand old Congress party.

Advertisement

Bharuch Lok Sabha seat has been a bastion of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel and his daughter Mumtaz Patel had insisted to keep the seat with the Congress party.

“Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make INC stronger. We won’t let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain,” said Congress leader Mumtaz Patel after the announcement. She shared this on X with the hashtag ‘Bharuch Ki Beti’.

Advertisement

Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance.I share your disappointment.Together, we will regroup to make @INCIndia stronger .We won’t let @ahmedpatel 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti — Mumtaz Patel (@mumtazpatels) February 24, 2024

Earlier, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal had threatened a total boycott if Bharuch seat is given to Aam Aadmi Party. “If the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat is allotted to the AAP under the alliance in the next Lok Sabha elections, neither I nor the workers of the Congress party will support the candidate of the AAP party,” said Faisal Patel on Friday.