English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

'Won’t Let Ahmed Patel's Legacy Go in Vain': Mumtaz After Congress Gives Bharuch to AAP

Bharuch Lok Sabha seat has been a bastion of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel and his daughter Mumtaz Patel had insisted to keep the seat with the Congress

Apoorva Shukla
Mumtaz Patel with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Mumtaz Patel with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image: ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gujarat Lok Sabha Seat Sharing: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party announced formal seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, February 24, giving the Bharuch seat to the Congress party. 

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a part of Opposition's rainbow coalition- INDI Alliance agreed to a ratio of 24:2 for Gujarat, with Congress contesting on 24 Lok Sabha seats and AAP on 2. Under the seat-sharing arrangement, Bharuch and Bhavnagar went to AAP's kitty. This comes amid constant push from the Patels to keep the traditional Bharuch Lok Sabha seat with the grand old Congress party. 

Advertisement

Bharuch Lok Sabha seat has been a bastion of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel and his daughter Mumtaz Patel had insisted to keep the seat with the Congress party. 

“Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make INC stronger. We won’t let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain,” said Congress leader Mumtaz Patel after the announcement. She shared this on X with the hashtag ‘Bharuch Ki Beti’. 

Advertisement

 

Earlier, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal had threatened a total boycott if Bharuch seat is given to Aam Aadmi Party.  “If the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat is allotted to the AAP under the alliance in the next Lok Sabha elections, neither I nor the workers of the Congress party will support the candidate of the AAP party,” said Faisal Patel on Friday. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

18 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo