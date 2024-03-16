×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

YSRCP Announces Candidates For 25 Lok Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh | Full List

YSRCP announced candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jaganmohan reddy
Ramakrishnudu alleged that the Central funds are being diverted by the State Government for corruption and wasteful expenditure | Image:ANI
New Delhi:  The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did so for the Assembly polls.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore. As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

